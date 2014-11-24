* NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange gain 0.64 pct. * Asia stocks jump as China, Europe step up stimulus. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index surges 1.25 pct. * Also, the parliament convenes later in the day for a month-long session in which the government is expected to push key reforms. * Investors hope foreign investment in the insurance industry, goods and services tax, labour and land reforms would be taken up. * Foreign investors bought Indian shares worth 1.22 billion rupees ($19.75 million) on Friday - NSE. * Separately, India's central bank cautious on response to gold import surge. (1 US dollar = 61.7625 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)