* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield may open marginally higher versus Friday's close of 8.17 pct. * The sharp rally in global crude prices following a rate cut by China on Friday to hurt sentiment. * Crude oil stays above $80 a barrel on Monday ahead of the OPEC meeting later this week. * Traders expect bonds to be rangebound ahead of the GDP data due on Friday and the RBI polcy meeting on December 2. * 10-yr paper seen in a 8.10 to 8.20 pct range until the policy review. * U.S. bond yields fall after ECB's Mario Draghi says prepared for more stimulus to support sluggish eurozone economy. * Fall in U.S. yields to limit any major rise in local yields. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)