* Tata Steel gains 2.5 pct, while Hindalco Industries is up 2.8 pct. * Sesa Sterlite surges 3.2 pct, while Jindal Steel and Power advances 2.5 pct. * Traders expect China's unexpected interest rate cut on Friday to boost demand. * Prospects of further stimulus by China to support world's second biggest economy remain bright - analysts. * China currently consumes around half of the world's metals - World Bank Data. * Also, the European Central Bank indicates it would step up asset purchases to boost the euro zone economy. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)