* USD/INR seen opening weaker versus its Friday's close of 61.7625/7725. * The pair seen trading at 61.66/68 in the offshore non-deliverable spot indicative trade. * Dealers expect the pair to hold in a 61.40 to 61.80 range during the day. * Traders expect foreign fund flows into the share market to continue hurting the pair. * Nifty futures traded in Singapore currently up 0.6 percent. * Asia shares broadly higher on prospects of further policy stimulus in China and Europe. * Most Asian currencies also trading stronger compared to the dollar. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)