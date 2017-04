* USD/INR marginally weaker at 61.73/74 versus its Friday's close of 61.7625/7725. * Dealers expect the pair to hold in a 61.50 to 61.80 range during the day. * Foreign fund flows into the share market will be crucial for direction. * NSE index trading up 0.2 percent in preopen trade. * Asian shares broadly higher on prospects of further policy stimulus in China and Europe. * Most Asian currencies also trading stronger compared to the dollar. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)