* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 bps at 8.15 percent. * Hopes of stimulus in China, Europe aid sentiment for debt. * Traders expect bonds to be rangebound ahead of the GDP data due on Friday and the RBI polcy meeting on December 2. * 10-yr paper seen in a 8.10 to 8.20 pct range until the policy review. * U.S. bond yields fall after ECB's Mario Draghi says prepared for more stimulus to support sluggish eurozone economy. * The sharp rally in global crude prices following a rate cut by China on Friday however may hurt sentiment. * Crude oil stays above $80 a barrel on Monday ahead of the OPEC meeting later this week.