* Power Grid Corporation of India falls 2.2 pct. * "With the stock moving into the FII caution list, we believe it will move out of the MSCI India portfolio," Emkay Equity Advisory says in a note. * Emkay Equity says it expects the announcement from the MSCI to be released in the next 1-2 sessions. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)