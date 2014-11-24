* The BSE index gains as much as 0.63 pct to an all-time high of 28,514.98. * The NSE index rises 0.6 pct to a record high of 8,529. * Asia stocks jump as China, Europe step up stimulus. * Metal stocks lead gains. Traders expect China's unexpected interest rate cut on Friday to boost demand. * Tata Steel gains 2 pct, while Hindalco Industries is up 3 pct. * Jindal Steel and Power gains 3.8 pct. * Also, the parliament convenes later in the day for a month-long session in which the government may push key reforms. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)