* USD/INR trading at 61.92/93 versus Friday's close of 61.7625/7725. Pair earlier fell to 61.6550. * Euro close to a two-year trough against the dlr as investors bet the ECB will ease monetary policy more aggressively. * Traders say good demand for the greenback also seen from state-run banks, offsetting foreign fund inflows into shares. * NSE index ends up 0.6 percent. * Asian shares broadly higher on prospects of further policy stimulus in China and Europe. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)