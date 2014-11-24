Nov 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Thuringia

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date November 25, 2024

Coupon 0.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.354

Spread 4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through midswaps, equivalent to 15.9 basis points

over the August 2024 DBR

Payment Date November 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank & Unicredit

Ratings AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

The issue size will total 500 million euro when fungible

ISIN DE000A13SJM6

