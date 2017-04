* India's overnight cash rates end at 8.50/8.60 after hitting a more than one-month high of 8.90/8.95. * The three-day cash rates had ended at 7.90/8.00 on Friday. * Intraday high of 8.95 percent last seen on Oct. 22. * Likely rush for rupee liquidity as oil payment deadline ends on Monday - trader * India scheduled to pay third tranche of $400 mln to Iran. * Collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) rate also touched a high of 8.99 percent. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)