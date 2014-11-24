BRIEF-Nextdecade and Harmony Merger Corp sign definitive merger agreement valued at $1.0 billion
* Nextdecade and Harmony sign definitive merger agreement, agree to all-stock transaction initially valued at $1.0 billion
Nov 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Urenco Finance N.V.
Guarantor URENCO Limited, URENCO UK Limited &
URENCO Nederland B.V
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date December 2, 2024
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 99.4730
Reoffer price 99.4730
Spread 2.435 pct
Underlying govt bond 145 basis points
Discount Margin Over the midswaps, equivalent to 165.1 basis points
over the 1 pct August 2024 DBR
Payment Date December 2, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas & RBS
Ratings Baa1(stable)(Moody's), BBB+(stable)(S&P),
A-(neg)(Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1145750037
