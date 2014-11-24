Nov 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Vasakronan AB

Issue Amount 150 million swedish crown

Maturity Date December 1, 2017

Coupon 3 month Stibor + 31 basis points

Payment Date December 1, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (m) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN SE0006504841

