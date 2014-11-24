Nov 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower ISS Global A/S
**** Tranche 1
Issue Amount 700 million euro
Maturity Date January 9, 2020
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 99.7790
Reoffer price 99.7790
Yield 1.17
Spread 75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
ISIN XS1145526585
**** Tranche 2
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date December 2, 2024
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 99.7240
Reoffer price 99.7240
Yield 2.156
Spread 118 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
ISIN XS1145526825
**** Common Terms
Payment Date December 2, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BARC, Danske, Goldman Sachs, HSBC & Nordea
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)