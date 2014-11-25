* NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange gain 0.11 pct. * India's market regulator said on Monday it is revising the rules for offshore derivative instruments to bring them in line with new foreign investment norms. * Foreign investors bought Indian shares worth 4.07 billion rupees ($65.80 mln) on Monday - NSE. * Asian shares wobble, oil skids ahead of OPEC. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index down 0.3 pct. * Bharti Airtel shares on watch after American Tower agrees to buy company's Nigeria phone masts for $1.1 bln. (1 US dollar = 61.8500 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)