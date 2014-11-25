* USD/INR seen opening weaker versus Monday's close of 61.9350/9450. * Pair seen trading at 61.86/88 in the offshore non-deliverable spot indicative trade. * The pair, however, may gain later in the day on the back of demand from state-run banks, say dealers. * Euro clings to modest gains, benefiting from a short squeeze after an encouraging rebound in German business sentiment. * Traders to watch fund flows for direction during the day. * Nifty futures traded in Singapore currently up 0.1 percent. * Asian currencies trading mixed compared with dollar. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)