* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen opening little changed versus its Monday's close of 8.16 pct. * Fall in global crude oil prices and a fall in U.S. yields seen supporting sentiment for debt. * Sharp rally, however, unlikely ahead of GDP data on Friday and RBI policy review on Tuesday. * 10-year paper seen moving in a 8.10 to 8.20 pct range until the policy review. * Brent crude oil prices under $80 a barrel as traders lower expectations of a large output cut by the OPEC club. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)