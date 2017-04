* Bharti Airtel shares gain 1.5 pct. * American Tower Corp to buy Bharti Nigeria phone masts for $1.1 bln. * American Tower said in a separate filing it expected the deal value to be about $1.05 billion, subject to adjustment. * Divestment of towers could fetch $1.8-$2 bln, which could help Bharti bring down its debt and reduce capex burden - Macquarie. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)