* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.16 pct. * Bias, however, to be towards the downside on the back of the fall in global crude oil prices and U.S. yields. * Sharp rally, however, unlikely ahead of GDP data on Friday and RBI policy review on Tuesday. * 10-year paper seen moving in an 8.10 to 8.20 pct range until the policy review. * Brent crude oil prices under $80 a barrel as traders lower expectations of a large output cut by the OPEC club.