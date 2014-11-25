* USD/INR gains to 61.98/99 versus Monday's close of 61.9350/9450. * Pair may gain further on the back of demand from state-run banks and custodians, say dealers. * Traders to watch fund flows for direction during the day. * Nifty index trading flat in preopen trade. * Euro clings to modest gains, benefiting from a short squeeze after an encouraging rebound in German business sentiment. * Asian currencies trading mixed vs the USD. * Dlr index against six major currencies up 0.04 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)