* Bharat Heavy Electricals gains 2.1 pct to highest since July 8. * Citigroup upgrades stock to "buy" from "sell" and raises target to 335 rupees from 176 rupees. * Citigroup cites better orders, earnings, underperformance, and under ownership by institutional investors as key reasons for upgrade. * Says BHEL now top industrial pick from India. * BHEL has gained 48.7 pct YTD vs. a 35.1 pct gain in the NSE index (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)