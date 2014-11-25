* Ceat Ltd gains 1.8 pct. * Company on Monday launched share sale to institutional investors at a floor price of 930.53 rupees per share. * Ceat looking to raise between $56.7 mln to $64.7 mln in a price band of 890 rupees to 905 rupees - termsheet shows * Tyremaker intends to use the proceeds for expansion and for augmentation of long-term working capital, the sheet added. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)