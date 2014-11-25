* Rollovers in Axis Bank's future contracts <0#AXBK:NS> at 38.4 percent versus the 3-month average of about 30 percent - Reuters calculations. * Lender's outstanding futures positions increased by 47.5 percent since October expiry - NSE. * Cost of rollover has risen to 70 basis points indicating aggression of a long roller - Dolat Capital. * "It means people remain bullish on the stock for December series," said Prachi Save, derivatives analyst at Dolat Capital Market Pvt Ltd. * Axis Bank shares down 0.9 pct at 0435 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)