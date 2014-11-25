BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India's NSE index down 0.3 pct after rising to a record high of 8,535.35. * Profit-taking seen amid lower Asian shares. ICICI Bank down 1.3 pct, while Larsen & Toubro falls 1.2 pct. * Uncertainty after the market regulator said it is revising the rules for offshore derivative instruments to bring them in line with new foreign investment norms, also weigh. * Power Grid Corporation of India falls 3.6 pct on continued worries of exclusion from MSCI indexes. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
