* USD/INR trading at 61.90/91 versus Monday's close of 61.9350/9450. Pair had earlier risen to a high of 62.04. * Traders say a large software exporter seen selling dollars in the market. * Further falls however unlikely on the back of weak local shares. Nifty index trading down 0.7 pct. * Pair seen in a 61.80 to 62.00 range rest of the day. * Traders to watch fund flows for direction during the day. * Asian currencies trading mixed vs the USD. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)