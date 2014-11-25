MANILA Nov 25 Four Philippine companies are
looking to bid for a contract to build and operate a 4 billion
pesos ($89 million) transport terminal that will connect the
capital Manila to adjacent southern provinces, a government
official said.
Ayala Land Inc, Datem Inc, Filinvest Land Inc
and MWM Terminals of Megawide Construction Corp
submitted their qualification documents to the
Department of Transportation and Communications before the
Tuesday deadline, agency spokesperson Miguel Sagcal told
reporters in a text message.
Of the initial five interested bidders, only San Miguel Corp
, the country's most diversified conglomerate, did not
submit the qualification papers for the Integrated Transport
System-South Terminal project that is part of the government's
public-private partnership (PPP) scheme.
The Prequalication, Bids and Awards Committee will evaluate
the documents to determine who among the four firms are eligible
to join the auction.
The 4.7-hectare (11.61 acres) project will connect
passengers coming from the southern provinces of Laguna and
Batangas provinces to other transport systems such as the
railways, city bus, taxi, and other public utility vehicles
serving the inner capital.
Ayala Land's parent firm Ayala Corp has won three
PPP projects involving an elevated railway, toll road and a fare
collection system, while Megawide has bagged an airport, school
and hospital construction and operations contracts.
The government has so far awarded eight PPP projects worth
127.5 billion pesos since the scheme was launched in 2010 to
upgrade ageing roads, airports and ports in line with its goal
of lifting the country's growth rate to 8 percent in order to
catch up with richer Southeast Asian neighbours.
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)