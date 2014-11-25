* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 bps at 8.14 pct. * Traders say fall in global crude oil prices aiding sentiment. * Brent crude falls to $79.50 as concerns over output cut by the OPEC club wane. * Fall in U.S. yields overnight also keeping sentiment positive. * Traders also gearing up for a dovish policy statement from the central bank on Dec. 2 if not an outright cut in rates. * 10-year paper seen moving in an 8.10 to 8.20 pct range until the policy review. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)