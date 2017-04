PRECIOUS-Gold steady as investors turn cautious ahead of French polls

* Gold on track for first weekly drop in six * Investors cautious ahead of French election on Sunday * Silver falls for 5th session, heads for worst week in over a month (Updates prices) By Sethuraman N R April 21 Gold held steady on Friday, with safe-haven demand remaining intact as investors kept an eye on the upcoming French presidential vote that is seen as too close to call. Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,280.01 per ounce, as of 0722 GMT,