Nov 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Land Schleswig-Holstein Schhol Govt (Landesschatzanweisung)
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date December 1, 2023
Coupon 3 month euribor + 0.04 pct
Reoffer price 99.909
Discount Margin 3 month euribor + 5 basis points
Payment Date December 1, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & UniCredit
Ratings AAA (Fitch)
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Germany
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000SHFM444
