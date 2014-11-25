Nov 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Amadeus Finance B.V.
Guarantor Amadeus IT Group S.A. & Amadeus IT Holding S.A.
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date December 2, 2017
Coupon 0.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.707
Yield 0.724 pct
Spread 47 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 75.2bp
Over the 0.5 pct 2017 OBL 164
Payment Date December 2, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC,
Mitsubishi & RBS
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's) & BBB (S&P)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1146627473
