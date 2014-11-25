Nov 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a perp bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Central Plaza Development Ltd

Subsidiary Guarantors International Financial Center Property Ltd.

Issue Amount $450 million

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 7.125 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date December 2, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, DBS, ICBC & Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings Ba2 (Moody's)

Listing SEHK

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

