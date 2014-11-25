Nov 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg

Girozentrale

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date December 01, 2023

Coupon 0.834 pct

Issue price 99.91

Reoffer price 99.91

Yield 0.844 pct

Payment Date December 01, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bremer LB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Bremen

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000BRL3256

