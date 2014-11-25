Nov 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg
Girozentrale
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date December 01, 2023
Coupon 0.834 pct
Issue price 99.91
Reoffer price 99.91
Yield 0.844 pct
Payment Date December 01, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bremer LB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Bremen
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN DE000BRL3256
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)