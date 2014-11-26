* NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange down 0.28 pct. * Traders are bracing for more volatility in sessions ahead of the release on Friday of growth data for July-September and the RBI's policy review on Dec. 2. * Asia shares climb on US optimism, oil pressured before OPEC. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan, gains 0.37 pct. * Foreign investors bought Indian shares worth 11.69 billion rupees ($189 million) on Tuesday - NSE. * State run banks on watch after RBI governor said on Tuesday India may give banks more leeway to deal with bad loans. (1 US dollar = 61.8500 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)