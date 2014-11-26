* The pair USD/INR is expected to open little changed versus Tuesday's close of 61.86/87. * The pair is seen trading at 61.85/87 in the offshore non-deliverable spot indicative trade. * Foreign funds bought shares worth $188.84 million in equities on Tuesday despite both the indexes closing weaker. * Movement in shares, however, will be monitored for fund-flow cues. Nifty futures in Singapore down 0.3 percent. * Most Asian currencies are trading stronger vs the dollar, and this may limit sharp gains in the USD/INR pair. * USD/INR seen moving in a 61.60 to 62.00 range initially, dealers say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)