* Bajaj Auto falls 2.3 pct, while Bharti Airtel is down 1.3 pct. * Nigeria's central bank devalued the naira by 8 percent and raised interest rates sharply on Tuesday. * Nearly 12 percent of Bajaj Auto's revenues come from Nigeria - Analysts. * Bharti Airtel entered Africa in 2010 by acquiring loss-making telecoms operations for $9 billion, funded by debt. * Nigeria is Bharti Airtel's biggest market in Africa. * Separately, UBS downgrades Bajaj Auto to "sell" from "neutral", saying falling emerging market currencies would impact margins. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)