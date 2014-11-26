* Shares in India's Siemens Ltd gain 1.24 percent. * The company reported more than two-fold increase in its September quarter net profit. * Margin improvement seen across all business verticals on a sequential basis, Motilal Oswal Securities said. * "Operational performance was in line with expectations and adjusted net profit stands above the estimates," it said. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)