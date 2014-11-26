US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as earnings gather pace
April 20 Wall Street opened higher on Thursday as the quarterly earnings season kicked into high gear.
* Shares in India's Siemens Ltd gain 1.24 percent. * The company reported more than two-fold increase in its September quarter net profit. * Margin improvement seen across all business verticals on a sequential basis, Motilal Oswal Securities said. * "Operational performance was in line with expectations and adjusted net profit stands above the estimates," it said. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)
April 20 Wall Street opened higher on Thursday as the quarterly earnings season kicked into high gear.
Apr 20 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 20,883.0 68,379.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of tr