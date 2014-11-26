* Funds with global mandate and domestic investors should continue to drive Indian stocks, says CLSA. * Says funds with global mandate looking into the long-term structural nature of the India story. * Adds global funds flow to Indian shares at $16 bln YTD - lower than $18 bln average over the last three years. * Expects annual net inflows of $15 bln from domestic investors over the next few years. * ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and State Bank of India remain top ideas among lenders. * Adds Coal India in its model portfolio and adds weight to Mahindra and Mahindra. * Cites India's plans to double Coal India's production in five years. * Removes Hero MotoCorp and Sesa Sterlite from model portfolio. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)