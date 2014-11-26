* The NSE index falls 0.18 pct, while the BSE index is down 0.13 pct. * Caution seen ahead of the expiry of November equity derivatives on Thursday. * Also, growth data for July-September due on Friday, while the RBI's policy review is scheduled for Dec. 2. * Worries the parliament would delay an insurance bill and new rules for offshore derivatives also weigh. * Bajaj Auto falls 1.6 pct, Bharti Airtel is down 1.3 pct after Nigeria devalues naira and raises rates. * Zee Entertainment slumps 4.4 pct after MSCI inclusion-related buying ends - traders. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)