* The RBI is expected to set a cut-off yield of 8.27 percent at
its auction of 91-day treasury bills on Wednesday, according to
the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 10 traders.
* Expected cut-off compares with a cut-off yield of 8.2692
percent last week.
* The highest yield polled was 8.31 percent, while the lowest
was 8.23 percent.
* The RBI is expected to set a cut-off of 8.33 percent on the
364-day t-bills, the poll shows, versus 8.3535 percent two weeks
back.
* The highest yield for the 364-day bills in the poll was 8.35
percent, while the lowest was 8.31 percent.
* The RBI is selling 140 billion rupees ($2.26 billion) of
treasury bills, including 80 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills
and 60 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills.
(1 US dollar = 61.8400 Indian rupee)