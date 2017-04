* Traders gear up for good demand for the new 30-year bonds on sale Friday. * India to sell 30 bln rupees ($484.9 million) of new 30-year bonds. * Some traders see the cut-off around 8.20 pct for the bonds. * That would be even lower than the 14-year bond yield now at 8.21 pct. * No trades yet so far on when-issued segment in the electronic trading platform. * Bid-offers at 8.24-8.19 pct. ($1 = 61.8700 rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)