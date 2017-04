* USD/INR trading at 61.84/85, little changed from Tuesday's close of 61.86/87. * Dollar demand from state-run banks offsetting flows with custodian banks. * Gains in other Asian currencies vs the dollar hurting sentiment for the pair. * Pair likely to remain in a tight range, say traders. * Local shares stay choppy ahead of the GDP data on Friday and the central bank's policy review on Tuesday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)