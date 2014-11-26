Nov 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Sparkasse Hannover

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date December 03, 2024

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 98.9850

Reoffer price 98.9850

Spread 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date December 03, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Dekabank, Nordbank, LB, Sparkasse, LBBW & Helaba

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A13R822

