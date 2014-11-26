Nov 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Minerva Y Metalurgica Del Boleo Sapi De CV
Guarantor Korea Resources Corporation
Issue Amount A$100 million
Maturity Date December 3, 2019
Coupon 4.125 pct
Issue price 99.496
Reoffer price 99.496
Yield 4.245 pct
Payment Date December 3, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) Oz 500, EU 200-2
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1140331031
