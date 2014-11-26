Nov 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 50 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date July 31, 2017

Coupon 7.0 pct

Issue price 99.775

Payment Date December 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) RBC CM

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct selling & 0.1875 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 285 million Turkish lira

when fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0956262033

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)