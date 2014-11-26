Nov 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Electrolux AB
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date December 5, 2019
Coupon 1.0 pct
Payment Date December 5, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB (publ)
Ratings BBB (S&P)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
