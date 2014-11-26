BRIEF-Genmab to present seven abstracts at annual ASCO meeting
* Says seven daratumumab abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the 2017 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago, June 2 – 6
TORONTO, April 20 Ontario's provincial government on Thursday introduced a 15 percent tax on property purchases by foreign buyers as part of 16 measures designed to cool Toronto's red-hot housing market.