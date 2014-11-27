* NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange up 0.06 pct. * Volatility expected ahead of the expiry of November equity derivatives later in the day. * The ongoing winter session of parliament, growth data for July-September due on Friday and the RBI's policy review on Dec. 2 key. * India's GDP growth to slow to 5.1 pct, but no rate cut yet - Poll. * Indian markets pricing in a rate cut despite wary central bank. * Asian shares ride on stimulus hopes, dollar hit by weak U.S. data. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan, gains 0.38 pct. * Foreign investors bought Indian shares worth 1.81 billion rupees ($29.32 million) on Wednesday - NSE. (1 US dollar = 61.7250 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)