* USD/INR expected to open weaker compared with Wednesday's close of 61.8450/8550. * Pair trading at 61.76/78 in the offshore non-deliverable spot indicative trade. * Movement in shares key for cues on foreign fund flows. * Nifty futures in Singapore up 0.1 percent. * Dollar dips versus yen, euro and most other Asian currencies. * Sentiment, however, to remain cautious ahead of the GDP data after market hours on Friday and the RBI policy review on Tuesday. * USD/INR seen moving in a 61.70 to 62.10 range, with month-end demand from importers key for direction later in the day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)