* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen opening flat to slightly higher vs Wednesday's 8.14 pct close. * The central bank's decision to conduct open market sale of securities for up to 120 billion rupees to hurt bonds. * Fall in global crude oil prices, however, will limit any sharp upside in yields. * Oil prices fall as it becomes unlikely that producer club OPEC would announce large output cuts. * 10-year yield seen in a range of 8.14-8.18 percent during the day. * Sentiment likely to be cautious ahead of GDP data on Friday and the RBI policy review on Tuesday.