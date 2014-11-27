* India's central bank will indicate it is better positioned to achieve CPI inflation forecast of 6 pct for January 2016, in its policy review - CLSA. * This will be a change compared to the indication of upside risk to that forecast in the previous policy statement. * CLSA adds rates are widely expected to be kept on hold. * RBI to leave repo rate on hold at Dec. 2 meeting- Poll * Indian markets pricing in a rate cut despite wary central bank. * CLSA says government actions to facilitate investment more important for revival than a token monetary easing. * Adds pick-up in growth in the near term will be gradual and uneven. * Notes the divergence between the NSE index and the real economy will persist for some more time. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)